IPOB issues death threats against Journalist, Fredrick Nwabufo after AFP interview
News photo News Wire NGR  - Estimated Reading Time: 1Fredrick Nwabufo, journalist and popular columnist, has come under fresh threats from members of the Indigenous People of Biafra. The columnist first had a brush with the proscribed group in June, 2019 when he wrote an article ...

3 hours ago
