Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Biafra: why IPOB, MASSOB, others must stop agitation- group
The Guardian  - A foremost socio-cultural youth organization of Igbo extraction, Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) has called on various Igbo groups clamouring for secession from Nigeria to stop their agitation and embrace activities that sustain national unity and peace.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Mother docked for alleged murder of 5-year-old son - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
2 INVESTIGATION… COVID-19: How Nigeria aids spread through mishandling of laboratory tests - Ripples, 3 hours ago
3 EXTRA: God can call me to heaven when I'm above 100 years, says Obasanjo - The Cable, 3 hours ago
4 As ICAN fixes September for its next exams, 321Study invites students to free webinars - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza in response to ongoing barrage of arson attacks - Maritime First Newspaper, 3 hours ago
6 Fayemi 2023 Presidential campaign posters emerge - Politics Nigeria, 4 hours ago
7 There Will Be No New Projects In Nigeria In 2021- FG - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
8 Saudi King Calls Buhari (Here Are 3 Things They Discussed) - Benco News, 4 hours ago
9 Attacks on Nigerians in Ghana must be dealt with decisively —Gbajabiamila - Ripples, 4 hours ago
10 Chaining the beast of examination malpractice in online exams - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info