Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ryanair to cut flight capacity by 20% as bookings fall
The Street Journal  - Cuts to focus on countries with rising Covid-19 rates including Spain, France, Sweden

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

1st for Credible News:
Ryanair is to cancel almost one in five flights from its September and October schedules after a drop in bookings in the last 10 days, as Covid-19 cases have increased in Europe, leading to fresh quarantine restrictions.


   More Picks
1 Mother docked for alleged murder of 5-year-old son - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
2 INVESTIGATION… COVID-19: How Nigeria aids spread through mishandling of laboratory tests - Ripples, 3 hours ago
3 EXTRA: God can call me to heaven when I'm above 100 years, says Obasanjo - The Cable, 3 hours ago
4 As ICAN fixes September for its next exams, 321Study invites students to free webinars - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza in response to ongoing barrage of arson attacks - Maritime First Newspaper, 3 hours ago
6 Fayemi 2023 Presidential campaign posters emerge - Politics Nigeria, 4 hours ago
7 There Will Be No New Projects In Nigeria In 2021- FG - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
8 Saudi King Calls Buhari (Here Are 3 Things They Discussed) - Benco News, 4 hours ago
9 Attacks on Nigerians in Ghana must be dealt with decisively —Gbajabiamila - Ripples, 4 hours ago
10 Chaining the beast of examination malpractice in online exams - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info