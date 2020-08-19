Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.
Similar News
Channels Television:
The exiled head of Belarus’s opposition urged European leaders to reject President Alexander Lukashenko’s “fraudulent” re-election on Wednesday as the EU held an emergency summit on the country’s political crisis.
Daily Post:
Four chairmanship contestants of the People Democratic Party, PDP, in Kaduna State under the auspices of the “Forum of State Chairmanship Contestants” have refuted the allegations of stepping down from the race. A statement issued by Hon. Ashafa Waziri, ...
Vanguard News:
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – – PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 13th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started immediately the President entered the ...
The Guardian:
Kano State Government has declared tomorrow Thursday, August 20, 2020, as public holiday to mark the new Islamic year 1442, After Hijrah (AH). In a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammadu Garba, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje ...
The Cable:
On this day in 2014, Stella Ameyo Adadevoh died in the line of duty after caring for Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian- with the Ebola virus disease.
Daily Times:
On Wednesday, the President of Mali president said he had surrendered to maintain a strategic distance from “bloodshed” after he was detained in a military coup, whose leaders promised new elections to resolve a spiraling political emergency in the ...
The Punch:
US Democrats nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential candidate on Tuesday, offering the Washington veteran as a
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Journalist and chairman of Ovation Media group, Dele Momodu, has reacted to the recent closure of some shops owned by Nigerian businessmen and women in Ghana by some Ghanaian authorities.
Yaba Left Online:
A photo of House of Representatives majority leader, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa with his four wives and 27 children, is making rounds on the internet as he clocks 55.
Too Xclusive:
Mavin singer, Korede Bello has shared his thoughts on the recent remark made by Former Petroleum Minister, Allison Diezani On...
Naija Loaded:
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has reacted to the military coup in Mali and the resignation of President of Ibrahim Keita. We reported that a military coup on Tuesday led to the resignation of President Keita after several months of ...
Premium Times:
Mr Keita, alongside Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, was forced to relinquish his seat and dissolve the parliament at gunpoint by mutineering soldiers, hours after being detained.
The Herald:
This was revealed by the EFCC in response to a petition that Akpabio and Pondei diverted at least N40 billion from the NDDC. The petition signed by Human Rights Activist
Nigerian Eye:
Presidential campaign posters of the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, have flooded social media with the 2023 presidential election only three years away.
360Nobs.com:
Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours after mutinying soldiers detained him at gunpoint, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis.
News Verge:
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo Sept. 19 governorship election has promised to revamp the industrial sector of the state if elected governor.
Global Upfront:
(Reuters) – Rich countries should not hoard a coronavirus vaccine and should only give pandemic-related bailouts to companies committed to protecting the environment, helping the most needy and the ‘common good’, Pope Francis said on Wednesday. “It ...
Salone:
Mrs Josephine Nchetaka Chukwujama Eze, an Enugu housewife, has finally caused a furore after she returned approximately N14 million wrongly paid into her account.
Gistvile:
Waleh started his musical career as church boy. He grew amongst musicians and also played the drums for a while. Currently an entrepreneur but music has always been a perfect way for him to express his creativity.
Linda Vees Blog:
The brutal death of a 6-year-old girl who was raped, tortured and bludgeoned with a stone before her body was dumped in a sack in Pakistan, has sparked outrage.
Studio CB55:
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended, placed economic embargo on and has shut down all land and air borders with Mali. In line with an earlier threat against non-tolerance to unconstitutional ascent to power, ECOWAS, ...
Tori News:
Many people were left in a state of fear after fire erupted at the palace of Ooni of ife.
More Picks
1
Mother docked for alleged murder of 5-year-old son -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
2
INVESTIGATION… COVID-19: How Nigeria aids spread through mishandling of laboratory tests -
Ripples,
3 hours ago
3
EXTRA: God can call me to heaven when I'm above 100 years, says Obasanjo -
The Cable,
3 hours ago
4
As ICAN fixes September for its next exams, 321Study invites students to free webinars -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza in response to ongoing barrage of arson attacks -
Maritime First Newspaper,
3 hours ago
6
Fayemi 2023 Presidential campaign posters emerge -
Politics Nigeria,
4 hours ago
7
There Will Be No New Projects In Nigeria In 2021- FG -
Nigeria Newspaper,
4 hours ago
8
Saudi King Calls Buhari (Here Are 3 Things They Discussed) -
Benco News,
4 hours ago
9
Attacks on Nigerians in Ghana must be dealt with decisively —Gbajabiamila -
Ripples,
4 hours ago
10
Chaining the beast of examination malpractice in online exams -
The Guardian,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...