Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
I have instructed my lawyers to appeal judgement nullifying my election- Bayelsa state governor, Duoye Diri
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State says he has instructed his lawyers to file an appeal against the ruling of the state governorship election tribunal that nullified his election into office.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has revealed that he will appeal the ruling by the tribunal nullifying his election as governor of the state. He also said that he has instructed his lawyers to file the necessary papers.
The Nation:
By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has said he will appeal Monday’s ruling of the state election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja and has consequently instructed his lawyers to file the necessary papers.
Sahara Reporters:
Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that he will appeal Monday's ruling of the state election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja and has instructed his lawyers to challenge the decision.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online I’ve instructed my lawyers to appeal tribunal ruling ― Bayelsa gov Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said he will appeal Monday’s ruling of the state election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja and has consequently ...
The Punch:
Daniels Igoni, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Douye Diri, will appeal Monday's ruling of the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja, which nullified his election. Di...
Vanguard News:
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri Chairman of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Ibrahim Sirajo, has distanced himself from majority judgement of the tribunal that nullified the election of Governor Duoye Diri. Justice Sirajo, who ...
Daily Post:
Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, says he will appeal Monday’s ruling of the State Election Petition Tribunal. Diri announced that his lawyers have been instructed to file the necessary papers.
Leadership:
Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, says he will appeal Monday’s ruling of the State Election Petition Tribunal that nullified his election as the Governor of Bayelsa. Diri in a statement on Monday signed by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah ...
Daily Times:
By Tunde Opalana Following Monday’s ruling on Bayelsa state election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja that quashed the last Bayelsa state governorship election, the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said he will appeal the judgement and has ...
Financial Watch:
Bayelsa Governorship: Douye Diri moves to appeal tribunal ruling – Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has said he will appeal Monday’s ruling of the state election [...]
Naija Loaded:
Chairman of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Ibrahim Sirajo, has distanced himself from majority judgement of the tribunal that nullified the election of Governor Duoye Diri. Justice Sirajo, who delivered a dissenting ...
The Trent:
Douye Diri, the Bayelsa State governor has said he will appeal the ruling of the state election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja and has consequently instructed his lawyers to file the necessary papers.
TVC News:
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said he will appeal Monday’s ruling of the state election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja and has consequently instructed his lawyers to file the necessary papers.
The Cheer News:
BY MARY KUYE Douye Diri, the Bayelsa State State governor has initiated an appeal against the Monday’s ruling of the state election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja. Tribunal sitting in Abuja had on Monday morning nullified the gubernatorial election ...
Page One:
(Yenagoa-Nigeria) – The Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday nullified the...
Signal:
The Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Petition Tribunal has nullified the election of Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State. The election was..
Ripples Nigeria:
The Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri has filed an appeal against the Tribunal judgment which on Monday nullified the election that brought him to power.
Today:
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said he will appeal the ruling of the state election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja and has consequently instructed his lawyers to file the necessary papers.
News Of Nigeria:
Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa, has said he will be appealing the judgement of the tribunal which nullified his election.
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1The Governor of Bayela, says he has instructed his lawyers to appeal the ruling of the state election petition tribunal which nullified his election.
The Will:
CO, August 17, (THEWILL) – Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has gone to the Appeal Court to challenge Tribunal’s judgment nullifying his election as governor of the State. THEWILL reported that the Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal had on Monday ...
The Next Edition:
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, said he has instructed his lawyers to start the process of appealing Monday’s ruling of the state election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja, which nullified his election.
360Nobs.com:
The Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has nullified the election of Governor Duoye Diri. The verdict was given on Monday, according to a report by Punch. The Justice Mohammed Sirajo-led three-man panel ruled that the ...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has reacted to the ruling by the tribunal and said that he will appeal the ruling and has instructed his lawyers to challenge the decision.
