Ile Arugbo: Saraki applies for stay of execution
News photo The Nation  - Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin Asa Investments limited, the company of the late Dr Olusola Saraki family is challenging the August 6, 2020 ruling of the state High Court at the Appeal Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara state.

9 hours ago
