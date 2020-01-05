Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos, Abuja airports to resume international flights August 29, says FG
The Guardian  - Nigerian Government on Monday said Lagos and Abuja airports will be opened for international flights from August 29.

2 days ago
Financial Watch:
Nigeria to resume International flights August 29 – International flights would resume on August 29 in Lagos and Abuja international airports, the Federal Government has announced. [...]
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has announced that International flights in Nigeria will resume from Saturday, August 29. The Minister disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Monday evening, August 17.
The Nation:
Faith Yahaya, Abuja MINISTER of Aviation Hadi Sirika has announced that international flights will resume operation on August 29.
Daily Post:
Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 says the August 29 resumption of international flights is tentative. The Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, said this on Monday, NAN reports.
Channels Television:
Nigeria on Monday confirmed 417 fresh COVID-19 cases as the country announced the date for the resumption of international flights. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new infections in a tweet on its official handle.
Nigeria resumes international flights Aug 29 – Minister The Punch:
Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says international flights will resume on August 29, 2020. Sirika said this in a tweet on Monday. He tweeted, “Glad to announ...
Sahara Reporters:
The Nigerian Government has fixed August 29, 2020 for the resumption of international flights in the country. This was announced byMinister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Monday. He also said that protocols, guidelines and procedures ...
Daily Times:
Hadi Sirika, the minister for aviation has said that international flights will resume August 29 in Nigeria. Hadi Sirika took to his official Twitter account on Monday to make this announcement.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online UPDATE: International flights to resume August 29 in Nigeria The Federal Government has just announced that international flights will resume on August 29, 2020, in Nigeria after being suspended as a result of the outbreak of the ...
Leadership:
International flights which were suspended by the nation’s Aviation authorities in the country following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic globally will resume from August 29.
Premium Times:
Mr Sirika said all passengers would have to undergo a COVID-19 test before boarding a flight into the country.
Bella Naija:
We’ve got some good news! International flights are resuming in Nigeria on August 29, beginning with Lagos and Abuja. According to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.
The Trent:
International flights will resume at the Lagos and Abuja airports from August 29, the Federal Government announced on Monday, August 17, 2020.
TVC News:
Nigeria’s minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has announced that International flights will resume from the 29th of August, 2020, beginning with Lagos and Abuja. The minister  said the reopening procedure will mirror that of domestic flights where ...
Signal:
Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s aviation minister has said the country will reopen its airports for international flights from August 29, introducing..
Ripples Nigeria:
The Coordinator of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said on Monday the August 29 resumption of international flights was not sacrosanct.
Information Nigeria:
The federal government has announced to reopen Nigeria’s airspace for international travel on August 29.
Olisa TV:
Nigeria will reopen its airports for international flights on Aug. 29, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has announced.
The Herald:
Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says international flights, suspended by the nation’s aviation authorities as a result of the global outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will resume on August 29, 2020.
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigeria will resime international flights on August 29, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has announced.
Business Post Nigeria:
By Dipo Olowookere International flights will resume in Nigeria from Saturday, August 29, 2020, the.
The Citizen:
The federal government on Monday announced that international flights would resume in Nigeria by August 29.
The Will:
LS, August 17, (THEWILL) – Nigerian airports will resume international flight operations on August 29, 2020, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika announced Monday in a tweet.
ODU News:
Nigeria’s International flights will resume on August 29th, Minister of Aviation Hadi Siriki says. The Minister disclosed this in a tweet on Monday. He tweeted, “Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the August 29, 2020 ...


