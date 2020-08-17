Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Residents flee as bandits threaten to attack Zamfara village
News photo Daily Post  - There is palpable tension in Jangeme village in Gusau, capital of Zamfara State as unknown bandits have threatened to attack the village if the villagers failed to give them the sum of N7m. DAILY POST gathered that the bandits said the ransom became ...

6 hours ago
Residents of Jangeme village in Gusau, capital of Zamfara State have fled as unknown bandits threatened to attack the village if the villagers fail to give them the sum of N7m. It was reported that the bandits requested for the ransom after seven of ...


