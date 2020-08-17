News at a Glance

Drama as Reps, Amaechi disagree over alleged $33 billion contract award on rail projects transportation The Guardian - There was a mild drama yesterday as the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi vehemently disagreed with the Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Loans, Treaties and Protocols, Mr Ossai Nicholas Ossai allegedly on the award of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



