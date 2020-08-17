Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cross River APC Moves To Get Chairman After Five Years
News photo Cross River Watch  - By Nsa Gill, The Nation Newspaper  The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to elect a substantive chairman after five years of numerous legal tussles.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Cross River APC to elect chairman The Nation:
Nsa Gill, Calabar ALL Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State is to elect a substantive chairman, it was learnt.
APC crisis: Factional Exco set to elect substantive state chairman Daily Post:
The Factional Executive of All Progressives Congress (APC), Cross River State chapter, has resolved to elect a substantive state chairman of the party in the state.


   More Picks
1 Canada Finance Minister Resigns Amid Charity Scandal and Tensions With Trudeau - Signal, 3 hours ago
2 COVID-19 disrupts education of more than 70 per cent of youth —ILO - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
3 Airtel, Avaya partner to enable remote work, learning in Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
4 TB Joshua heals Zimbabwe’s lawmaker, husband - The Nation, 5 hours ago
5 ‘We don’t want cattle market in our community’ - The Nation, 6 hours ago
6 Dominic Kiarie – biography, fact, career, awards, net worth and life story - Naija on Point, 6 hours ago
7 International flights: PTF differs as Sirika fixes August 29 - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 Young stars break new academic grounds - The Nation, 7 hours ago
9 House of commotion - The Nation, 7 hours ago
10 NBC as judge - The Nation, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info