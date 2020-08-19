Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Belarus Opposition Urges EU To Reject Vote As Leaders Hold Emergency Talks Channels Television:
The exiled head of Belarus’s opposition urged European leaders to reject President Alexander Lukashenko’s “fraudulent” re-election on Wednesday as the EU held an emergency summit on the country’s political crisis.
PDP State Congress: 4 contestants refute rumours of stepping down from chairmanship race Daily Post:
Four chairmanship contestants of the People Democratic Party, PDP, in Kaduna State under the auspices of the “Forum of State Chairmanship Contestants” have refuted the allegations of stepping down from the race. A statement issued by Hon. Ashafa Waziri, ...
Finance, FCT, Mines & Steel Ministries present memo as Buhari presides over FEC Vanguard News:
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – – PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 13th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started immediately the President entered the ...
New Islamic year: Ganduje declares Thursday public holiday The Guardian:
Kano State Government has declared tomorrow Thursday, August 20, 2020, as public holiday to mark the new Islamic year 1442, After Hijrah (AH). In a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammadu Garba, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje ...
FLASHBACK: 6 years ago, Adadevoh gave her life to save Nigerians from Ebola The Cable:
On this day in 2014, Stella Ameyo Adadevoh died in the line of duty after caring for Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian- with the Ebola virus disease.
Inside Mali: Coup leaders pledge new elections as president forcefully resigns Daily Times:
On Wednesday, the President of Mali president said he had surrendered to maintain a strategic distance from “bloodshed” after he was detained in a military coup, whose leaders promised new elections to resolve a spiraling political emergency in the ...
UPDATED: Democrats nominate Joe Biden as presidential candidate The Punch:
US Democrats nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential candidate on Tuesday, offering the Washington veteran as a
Dele Momodu reacts to closure of Nigerian-owned shops in Ghana, pledges to provide palliatives to affected traders Linda Ikeji Blog:
Journalist and chairman of Ovation Media group, Dele Momodu, has reacted to the recent closure of some shops owned by Nigerian businessmen and women in Ghana by some Ghanaian authorities.
Checkout picture of Kano House of Rep member, Alhassan Ado Daguwa, his 4 wives and 27 children Yaba Left Online:
A photo of House of Representatives majority leader, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa with his four wives and 27 children, is making rounds on the internet as he clocks 55.
Korede Bello Speaks On Comments Made By Former Petroleum Minister, Allison Diezani On “Yahoo Yahoo” Boys Too Xclusive:
Mavin singer, Korede Bello has shared his thoughts on the recent remark made by Former Petroleum Minister, Allison Diezani On...
Mali: Nigerian Govt States Position On President Keita’s Removal Naija Loaded:
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has reacted to the military coup in Mali and the resignation of President of Ibrahim Keita. We reported that a military coup on Tuesday led to the resignation of President Keita after several months of ...
Mali Coup: Soldiers consider transitional govt to organise fresh elections Premium Times:
Mr Keita, alongside Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, was forced to relinquish his seat and dissolve the parliament at gunpoint by mutineering soldiers, hours after being detained.
NDDC: EFCC Begins Probe of Akpabio, Pondei over alleged Diversion of Public Funds The Herald:
This was revealed by the EFCC in response to a petition that Akpabio and Pondei diverted at least N40 billion from the NDDC. The petition signed by Human Rights Activist
2023: Gov Fayemi’s presidential campaign posters flood social media (PHOTO) Nigerian Eye:
Presidential campaign posters of the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, have flooded social media with the 2023 presidential election only three years away.
Mali’s President, Ibrahim Keita Resigns After Being Arrested By Soldiers 360Nobs.com:
Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours after mutinying soldiers detained him at gunpoint, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis.
Ize-Iyamu promises to revamp Edo industrial sector if elected governor News Verge:
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo Sept. 19 governorship election has promised to revamp the industrial sector of the state if elected governor.
Pope warns rich countries against coronavirus vaccine nationalism Global Upfront:
(Reuters) – Rich countries should not hoard a coronavirus vaccine and should only give pandemic-related bailouts to companies committed to protecting the environment, helping the most needy and the ‘common good’, Pope Francis said on Wednesday. “It ...
WOW !!!: Enugu Housewife Josephine Eze Returns N14m Mistakenly Paid Into Her Account (PICS) Salone:
Mrs Josephine Nchetaka Chukwujama Eze, an Enugu housewife, has finally caused a furore after she returned approximately N14 million wrongly paid into her account.
Music: Waleh – Ginger ME Gistvile:
Waleh started his musical career as church boy. He grew amongst musicians and also played the drums for a while. Currently an entrepreneur but music has always been a perfect way for him to express his creativity.
So sad as a 6-year-old girl is raped, tortured and bludgeoned to death with a stone in Pakistan (graphic photo) Linda Vees Blog:
The brutal death of a 6-year-old girl who was raped, tortured and bludgeoned with a stone before her body was dumped in a sack in Pakistan, has sparked outrage.
ECOWAS enforces threat against unconstitutional ascent to power in Mali Studio CB55:
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended, placed economic embargo on and has shut down all land and air borders with Mali. In line with an earlier threat against non-tolerance to unconstitutional ascent to power, ECOWAS, ...
Panic As Fire Guts Ooni Tori News:
Many people were left in a state of fear after fire erupted at the palace of Ooni of ife.


