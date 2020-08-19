Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

INEC Reacts To Nullification Of Duoye Diri’s Election As Bayelsa Governor, Reveals Next Action
Kanyi Daily  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the nullification of Douye Diri‘s election as the governor of Bayelsa State. KanyiDaily recalls that the Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Petition Tribunal had sacked Governor Duoye Diri ...

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

The Guardian:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it may respond to some of the issues raised by the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal when it is availed of the full judgment of the case.
The Eagle Online:
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.
See Naija:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the nullification of the Bayelsa State governorship election, stating that it may respond to some of the issues raised by the Election Tribunal, NAN reports.
Naija on Point:
INED   The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that it may respond to some of the issues raised by the Election Tribunal following the nullification of the Bayelsa State governorship election.
Metro Watch:
By Emmanuel Oloniruha The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party’s (ANDP) was excluded from the last Governorship election in Bayelsa State, held on Nov. 16, 2019, because its nomination for the ...
Maritime First Newspaper:
…Following Tribunal’s nullification of Bayelsa governorship election, and ordering fresh election The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it may respond to some of the issues raised by the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition ...
Tori News:
Nigeria's apex electoral body, INEC has reacted to reports of sack of Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri by a tribunal.


