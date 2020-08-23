Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EU warns Brexit deal unlikely as talks deliver no progress
The Guardian  - The EU and Britain on Friday traded blame for the lack of progress after the latest round of post-Brexit trade talks, with Brussels warning that a deal looked unlikely.

NNN: A post-Brexit deal between Britain and the EU will not be easy to achieve, the British government’s chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday after the latest round of talks ended.
The European Union and United States agreed to reduce tariffs on some products on Friday, the two trading partners announced in a joint statement.


