Nigerian Lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Nigerian Lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board Two young women fill the screen, reclining on a bed, talking about their hope of having children.

4 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Mechanical Engineer Brutally Killed While Trying To Settle Dispute Between Naval Officer And Businessman - Tori News, 56 mins ago
2 NSIPs: FG targets 37million Nigerians for financial inclusion - Nigerian Tribune, 1 hour ago
3 Will EFCC probe Tinubu, as Omokri’s petition on change.org gathers 10,000 signatures? - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 REDAN to CBN: Match words with action on housing development - The Nation, 2 hours ago
5 Police invite Mailafiya over Boko Haram comment - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 ISWAP drops leaflets in Yobe, threatens "war" against government, officials - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Eze commends Buhari, Amaechi, as biggest container vessel berths at Onne Port - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
8 Suspension of 12 monarchs: Obiano moves to replace two - The Nation, 4 hours ago
9 Nigerian Lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
10 Lalong tasks Assembly Speaker on service to constituents - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
