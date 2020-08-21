Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Split in NBA, as Jigawa chapter vows to boycott conference over action against El-Rufai
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The decision of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to withdraw its invitation to Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, as one of those to speak at its 2020 annual conference, has been opposed by the Jigawa State chapter of the association.

3 hours ago
