80% of convicted Lagos rapists were once victims -Agency
The Punch  - Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja At least 80 per cent of convicted sex offenders in various correctional centres in the Lagos State have admitted that they were once sexually abused. This is according...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Daily Times:
At least 80 per cent of convicted sex offenders (rapists) in various correctional facilities in Lagos State have confessed to having been sexually assaulted once.


