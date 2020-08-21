Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Senate panel tackles NTA’s DG on debt profile
The Nation
- Sanni Onogu, Abuja The Senate Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning has given Director General (DG) of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Yakubu Ibn Mohammed up till Monday to submit the amount of debts owed the broadcast outfit and ...
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Leadership:
Britain’s Government debt on Friday soared to a record 2 trillion pounds (or 2.62 trillion dollars), surpassing the country’s annual gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time since 1961, officials said.
More Picks
1
Kashamu’s peace overture before his death to Adebutu a plus for him — Oyefeso -
The Eagle Online,
10 hours ago
2
80% of convicted Lagos rapists were once victims -Agency -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
3
Senate panel tackles NTA’s DG on debt profile -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
4
Ensure peaceful Edo guber, APC charges Obaseki -
Ripples,
12 hours ago
5
106 hostages escape from Boko Haram fighters in North East -
Ripples Nigeria,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...