Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kashamu’s peace overture before his death to Adebutu a plus for him — Oyefeso
News photo The Eagle Online  - Oyefeso’s position was premised on a viral video in which Kashamu was heard before his death making overtures to multimillionaire, Kessington Adebutu, with whom he fell out

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info