Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Homebased passes strong message with new single ‘Leave You Now’
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Homebased passes strong message with new single ‘Leave You Now’ UK-based Nigerian singer, Emmanuel Anjorin also known as homebased’s ‘Leave You Now’ has been the talk among social media users for some time now.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info