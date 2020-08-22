News at a Glance

Oshiomhole sponsoring thugs to cause violence, voter apathy —Shaibu, Edo deputy governor Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Oshiomhole sponsoring thugs to cause violence, voter apathy —Shaibu, Edo deputy governor Comrade Philip Shaibu is the deputy governor of Edo State and running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



