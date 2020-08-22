|
|
|
|
|
1
|
IGP Adamu reveals how N13bn earmarked for community policing will be spent - Ripples,
7 hours ago
|
2
|
APC Inaugurates Reconciliation Committee for Ogun, Imo - This Day,
7 hours ago
|
3
|
Oshiomhole sponsoring thugs to cause violence, voter apathy —Shaibu, Edo deputy governor - Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
|
4
|
Homebased passes strong message with new single ‘Leave You Now’ - Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
|
5
|
Vacate your houses, NEMA tells residents in flood prone Kogi communities - The Eagle Online,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
‘It is courageous’ -UNILAG lecturers back FG on Babalakin, Ogundipe's suspension - The Cable,
6 hours ago
|
7
|
Government to modernise Nigeria’s security architecture - The Guardian,
12 hours ago