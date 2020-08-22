Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IGP Adamu reveals how N13bn earmarked for community policing will be spent
News photo Ripples  - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has revealed how the sum of N13 billion just approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the effective take-off of community policing in the country will be spent.

7 hours ago
Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, says the N13.3 billion approved by the federal government for the take-off of community policing will be spent on sensitisation, training and purchase of equipment.


