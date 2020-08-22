Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Inaugurates Reconciliation Committee for Ogun, Imo
This Day  - By Adedayo Akinwale The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the reconciliation committee for both Ogun and Imo states to reconcile aggrieved members.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info