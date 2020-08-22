Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘It is courageous’ -UNILAG lecturers back FG on Babalakin, Ogundipe's suspension
News photo The Cable  - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lauded the federal government for its decision ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

FG decision on Babalakin, Ogundipe is a courageous step ― ASUU Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online FG decision on Babalakin, Ogundipe is a courageous step ― ASUU The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),  University of Lagos(UNILAG), Akoka, branch,  on Friday, commended the Federal Government for suspending from their official ...
‘It is courageous’ -UNILAG lecturers back FG on Babalakin, Ogundipe’s suspension Nigerian Eye:
The University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commended the federal government for suspending the university’s pro-chancellor and vice-chancellor.
FG Orders Babalakin, Ogundipe To Step Aside, Appoints Visitation Panel Mojidelano:
Federal Government has directed the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Wale Babalakin, to recuse himself from official duties relating to the institution.
ASUU lauds FG’s decision to remove Ogundipe, Babalakin from UNILAG council 1st for Credible News:
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka branch, on Friday, August 21, praised the Federal Government for suspending from their official duties both the chairman of the governing council, Dr Wale Babalakin ...
UNILAG: Buhari suspends Babalakin, Ogundipe MetroStar Nigeria:
Members of the panel are Prof Tukur Sa’ad (chairman), Barr Victor Onuoha (member), Prof Ikenna Oyindo ( member ), Prof Ekanem Braide ( member), Prof Adamu Usman (member), Chief Jimoh Bankole (member) and Barr Grace Ekanem (secretary).


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info