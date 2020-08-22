Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cardi B shows off her chest piercings in new photos
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Cardi B never fails to update her fans on Instagram with her daily life. The 27-year-old rapper and mother of one took to her Instagram stories to show off her chest piercings while rocking a revealing sports bra. See full photos below.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info