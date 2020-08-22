Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Graphic: Policeman dies after allegedly being tortured by military men. [Swipe] .
News photo Instablog 9ja  - A 41-year-old inspector and father-of-3, Hosea Yakubu, has died, after he was allegedly tortured by four military men at Eleme Petrochemical gate, Port Harcourt, River State. According to the brother of the deceased, Hosea was beaten to a pulp by four ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info