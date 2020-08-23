Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Most Influential Women In Africa: Yemi Alade, Sinach join list
14 hours ago
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Nigerian popular singers, Yemi Alade and Sinach have been added to the list of 100 most influential women in Africa by Avance media.
Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi “Sinach” Kalu Joseph, has been added to the list of 100 most influential women in Africa. Singer, Yemi Alade also known as “Mama Africa” was also added to the list which includes notable music acts like Angélique Kidjo, ...


