News at a Glance
Landlord storms into church service and forcefully ejects pastor and congregation out of the premises
Sleek Gist
- Confusion as a fight breaks out in a church after pastor refused to adhere to landlord’s quit notice. A church ...
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog A video of a Nigerian pastor and his church members exchanging blows with their landlord, over quit notice has been making rounds on social media.
Salone:
What do you guys got to say about this' Well a certain video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment some members or a church got into a physical fight with landlord.
FL Vibe:
Pastor and his church members fight landlordduring church service A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment some members or a church got into a physical fight with landlord. According to reports,...
Luci Post:
A video of a Nigerian pastor and his church members exchanging blows with their landlord, over quit notice has been making rounds on social media. According to reports, the fight began after the landlord...
More Picks
1
Ghanaian Artist, Shatta Wale is Gifted a Brand New BMW Worth $158,000 (Video) -
News of Africa,
2 hours ago
2
Real Warri Pikin slams Nigerian pastors fond of giving misleading advice -
1st for Credible News,
2 hours ago
3
BBNaija Day 36: How fans, housemates voted to evict Praise -
The Cable,
5 hours ago
4
UCL final: 148 arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Actress Toyin Abraham kisses and shows off her mother-in-law for the first time (see photos) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
5 hours ago
6
20 inmates killed in Madagascar prison breakout -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
5 hours ago
7
COVID-19: Nigeria’s Death Toll Hits Over 1000, Total Cases 52227 -
Pharmanews,
6 hours ago
8
Nigeria's Coronavirus deaths exceed 1000, as 322 new cases recorded -
Julia Blaise Blog,
6 hours ago
9
El-Rufai is a nationalist and has never associated himself with religious bigotry - Sanusi speaks on withdrawal of the Nigeria Bar Association's invitation to the Kaduna state Governor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
VIDEO: Soldiers beat up applicants of FG’s 1000 jobs per LG in Ibadan -
Within Nigeria,
6 hours ago
