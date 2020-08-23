Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Landlord storms into church service and forcefully ejects pastor and congregation out of the premises
News photo Sleek Gist  - Confusion as a fight breaks out in a church after pastor refused to adhere to landlord’s quit notice. A church ...

1 day ago
A Nigerian Pastor and his church members exchange blows with landlord for serving them quit notice (Video) The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog A video of a Nigerian pastor and his church members exchanging blows with their landlord, over quit notice has been making rounds on social media.
Salone:
What do you guys got to say about this' Well a certain video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment some members or a church got into a physical fight with landlord.
GBAS GBOS! Pastor and his church members fight landlord during church service (Video) FL Vibe:
Pastor and his church members fight landlordduring church service A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment some members or a church got into a physical fight with landlord. According to reports,...
Nigerian Pastor and his church members exchanging blows with landlord, over quit notice (Video) Luci Post:
A video of a Nigerian pastor and his church members exchanging blows with their landlord, over quit notice has been making rounds on social media. According to reports, the fight began after the landlord...


