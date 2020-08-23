Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World virus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures
News photo Today  - The global death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 800,000, according to an AFP count on Saturday, with numerous countries ramping up restrictions in an effort to battle an eruption of new cases.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Young boys tagged as “Yahoo Boys” strip off their clothes in a confrontation with the men of the Nigerian Police (Photos) - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
2 20 Inmates Killed In Madagascar Prison Breakout - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
3 Proud Father: Wizkid spends priceless time with his son, Zion (Photos) - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
4 Lady ties and flogs rat with cane after she almost hit her head trying to kill it (Video) - FL Vibe, 9 hours ago
5 Netflix Movie Review: Why you shouldn’t watch Fix Us - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
6 See the Queen of Benin Kingdom that was buried alive - Xperia, 10 hours ago
7 Remember the guy that did 26 surgeries to look like superman? See how he looks now - Xperia, 11 hours ago
8 Tens of thousands in Belarus protest President’s 6th term re-election - Today, 11 hours ago
9 Veteran Actor, Walter Anga Shares Family Photos On His 11th Wedding Anniversary - Luci Post, 11 hours ago
10 Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10 years (Video) - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info