Three Kidnappers Kill and Dump the Body of Senior police officer inside a well in Rivers

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Ghanaian Artist, Shatta Wale is Gifted a Brand New BMW Worth $158,000 (Video) - News of Africa,
2 hours ago
|
2
|
Real Warri Pikin slams Nigerian pastors fond of giving misleading advice - 1st for Credible News,
2 hours ago
|
3
|
BBNaija Day 36: How fans, housemates voted to evict Praise - The Cable,
5 hours ago
|
4
|
UCL final: 148 arrested as PSG fans riot after defeat - Ladun Liadi Blog,
5 hours ago
|
5
|
Actress Toyin Abraham kisses and shows off her mother-in-law for the first time (see photos) - Kemi Filani Blog,
5 hours ago
|
6
|
20 inmates killed in Madagascar prison breakout - Ladun Liadi Blog,
5 hours ago
|
7
|
COVID-19: Nigeria’s Death Toll Hits Over 1000, Total Cases 52227 - Pharmanews,
6 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigeria's Coronavirus deaths exceed 1000, as 322 new cases recorded - Julia Blaise Blog,
6 hours ago
|
9
|
El-Rufai is a nationalist and has never associated himself with religious bigotry - Sanusi speaks on withdrawal of the Nigeria Bar Association's invitation to the Kaduna state Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
10
|
VIDEO: Soldiers beat up applicants of FG’s 1000 jobs per LG in Ibadan - Within Nigeria,
6 hours ago