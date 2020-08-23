Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Young boys tagged as “Yahoo Boys” strip off their clothes in a confrontation with the men of the Nigerian Police (Photos)
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Drama ensued in the Idiroko area of Ogun State earlier today after officers of the Nigeria Police confronted some young men in the middle of a busy road and labeled them ‘ ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Another Source

Police strip young men off their clothes, label them ‘Yahoo Boys’ for driving Benz in Ogun (Photos) FL Vibe:
Police strip young men off their clothes, label them ‘Yahoo Boys’ for driving Benz in Ogun There was drama in Ogun State today after members of the Nigeria Police stripped some young men off their clothes in the...


   More Picks
1 Young boys tagged as “Yahoo Boys” strip off their clothes in a confrontation with the men of the Nigerian Police (Photos) - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
2 20 Inmates Killed In Madagascar Prison Breakout - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
3 Proud Father: Wizkid spends priceless time with his son, Zion (Photos) - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
4 Lady ties and flogs rat with cane after she almost hit her head trying to kill it (Video) - FL Vibe, 10 hours ago
5 Netflix Movie Review: Why you shouldn’t watch Fix Us - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
6 See the Queen of Benin Kingdom that was buried alive - Xperia, 10 hours ago
7 Remember the guy that did 26 surgeries to look like superman? See how he looks now - Xperia, 11 hours ago
8 Tens of thousands in Belarus protest President’s 6th term re-election - Today, 11 hours ago
9 Veteran Actor, Walter Anga Shares Family Photos On His 11th Wedding Anniversary - Luci Post, 11 hours ago
10 Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10 years (Video) - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info