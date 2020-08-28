Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

13 die in Stampede as Police try to shut down Nightclub over Coronavirus
13 people have died in a wild stampede early Sunday in Peru, after police tried to shut down a nightclub that was operating illegally in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Guardian:
At least 13 young people suffocated in a crush during a raid on a nightclub in Peru's capital, where a party was being held in violation of a coronavirus ban on large gatherings, police and press reports said.
At least 13 people have been crushed to death and three others injured in a stampede at a nightclub in Lima, Peru, as partygoers attempted to escape a police raid on the venue, according to Orlando Velasco Mujica, general of the Peruvian National Police ...
More than a dozen people were crushed to death or asphyxiated as partygoers tried to flee a Lima nightclub after it was raided by police for hosting a party in violation of coronavirus restrictions.
At least 13 people have been killed and three others injured in a stampede at a nightclub in Lima, Peru, as partygoers attempted to escape a police raid on the venue, according to Orlando Velasco Mujica, general of the Peruvian National Police. Police ...


