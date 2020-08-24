Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Thousands evacuated as two storms head for southern US
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - Thousands of people have been evacuated from parts of the Caribbean and southern US as two storms tore through the region on Sunday.Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura have brought high winds and rough seas, causing damage to areas of Haiti, Cuba ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

Southern US In Throes Of Double Storms, Thousands Evacuated The Breaking Times:
Thousands of people have been evacuated from parts of the Caribbean and southern United States as two storms tore through the region on Sunday. Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura have brought high winds and rough seas, damaging areas in Haiti, ...


   More Picks
1 Stop Blaming Buhari for High Cost of Food Items, Governor Badaru Tells Nigerians - Affairs TV, 52 mins ago
2 ASO ROCK WATCH: Inside Buhari’s 35 acclaimed achievements. Two other talking points - Ripples, 55 mins ago
3 Ondo 2020: PDP seeks arrest of Kekemeke over violence threat - The Nation, 2 hours ago
4 WAEC leaked papers: Council blames School supervisors - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
5 Pompeo, Netanyahu Hopeful More Arab States Will Forge Israel Ties - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s Economy Shrinks By 6.10% In Q2 - Tori News, 2 hours ago
7 DSS vs IPOB: Fani-Kayode Lashes Out At Buhari's Govt Over Enugu Clash - Tori News, 2 hours ago
8 Daddy Freeze mock Nigerian men with photo of PM Boris Johnson carrying his baby - Naija on Point, 2 hours ago
9 “You are Enabling Harassment and Abuse”- Nigerians to Lala Akindoju Over Laycon x Erica Drama - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
10 Why OBJ Has Refused To Forgive BURUJI KASHAMU Even In Death - City People Magazine, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info