BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Kim Oprah, Bisola Aiyeola , Blue Mbombo & More
News photo Bella Naija  - This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

8 hours ago
KFB Churchy and fly presents the best Ankara styles worn this week (Volume 99) Gistvile:
kfb churchy and fly is back like it never left. With the gradual re-opening of churches around us, we would surely need amazing styles to wear for thanks giving.


1 Stop Blaming Buhari for High Cost of Food Items, Governor Badaru Tells Nigerians - Affairs TV, 52 mins ago
2 ASO ROCK WATCH: Inside Buhari’s 35 acclaimed achievements. Two other talking points - Ripples, 55 mins ago
3 Ondo 2020: PDP seeks arrest of Kekemeke over violence threat - The Nation, 2 hours ago
4 WAEC leaked papers: Council blames School supervisors - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
5 Pompeo, Netanyahu Hopeful More Arab States Will Forge Israel Ties - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s Economy Shrinks By 6.10% In Q2 - Tori News, 2 hours ago
7 DSS vs IPOB: Fani-Kayode Lashes Out At Buhari's Govt Over Enugu Clash - Tori News, 2 hours ago
8 Daddy Freeze mock Nigerian men with photo of PM Boris Johnson carrying his baby - Naija on Point, 2 hours ago
9 “You are Enabling Harassment and Abuse”- Nigerians to Lala Akindoju Over Laycon x Erica Drama - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
10 Why OBJ Has Refused To Forgive BURUJI KASHAMU Even In Death - City People Magazine, 2 hours ago
