BBNaija Day 36: How fans, housemates voted to evict Praise
The Cable  - The fourth eviction at the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show took place on Sunday with Praise becoming the latest housemate to be axed from the ‘Lockdown’ house.

5 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Bukas Blog:
BBnaija lockdown housemate Kiddwaya has revealed why housemates choose to save Wathoni instead of Praise. On Sunday, Wathoni, Vee, Trikkytee and Praise were put up for possible eviction by the viewers.
Talk Glitz:
BBNaija’s current HoH, Kiddwaya has used his ‘veto power’ to get Praise evicted from the house last night, as he became the sixth Housemate to be Evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House. The Bottom Four Housemates in no particular order were ...


