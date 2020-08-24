Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Paul Pogba will not be sold by Manchester United this summer - Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola reveals
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola has announced that the Manchester United star, will not b
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Paul Pogba's agent said Sunday that the France midfielder is
Daily Post:
Mino Raiola, the agent of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, has confirmed the player will not leave the club this summer. Pogba has been constantly linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid mooted as a potential destination.
The Breaking Times:
Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, yesterday told Italian broadcaster Sky Sport that that the France midfielder is “at the heart” of Manchester United’s plans. Raiola added that he is currently discussing a contract extension with the Premier League giant.
Today:
Paul Pogba’s agent said Sunday that the France midfielder is “at the heart” of Manchester United’s plans, adding that he is currently discussing a contract extension with the Premier League club.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Paul Pogba is set to begin talks over a new contract with Manchester United, according to his agent Mino Raiola, who insists the club will not listen to any offers for the France international.
Legit 9ja:
Manchester United Midfielder, Paul Pogba, might not be leaving the club anytime soon as his agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that he will be start the 202021 campaign with the Red Devils. However, Paul Pogba who played a big part in helping the Red ...
Naija News:
Mino Raiola, an agent to French professional footballer, Paul Pogba, has confirmed that the player is not leaving his club this summer as speculated in some quarters.
More Picks
1
FG releases ₦614.92bn pensioners fund -
The Nation,
58 mins ago
2
COVID-19: Poly Ibadan directs staff to resume three months after closure -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Access Bank Boss, Herbert Wigwe Speaks -
Ofofo,
2 hours ago
4
Court Remands 9 Men For Attempted Murder In Kano -
DNL Legal and Style,
2 hours ago
5
Lagos govt issues guidelines for reopening of cinemas, hotels & bars amid COVID-19 pandemic -
Ripples,
2 hours ago
6
Monarch-elect arraigned in court for perjury -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
7
Nigeria to become Africa’s largest producer of Avocado by 2030- Obasanjo -
TVC News,
2 hours ago
8
Bayelsa: Diri’s appeal receives increased boost as opposition party plunges into crisis -
Daily Times,
2 hours ago
9
Suspected armed robbers shoot middle-aged man in Ibadan -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
10
FG To Build New Refinery In Rivers State -
My Celebrity & I,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...