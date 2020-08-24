Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Survivors face New Zealand mosque attack gunman in court
News photo Today  - The man who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 is facing survivors as sentencing takes place.

8 hours ago
New Zealand mosque attack victims confront gunman in courtroom TV360 Nigeria:
Brenton Tarrant, the man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019, has faced his surviving victims and relatives of the deceased in court.
NZ Court told killer spent Years Preparing for Mosque Attacks. Lagos Television:
The Australian man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 meticulously planned his shooting rampage to maximise casualties, a prosecutor said at the start of sentencing hearings on Monday. Brenton Tarrant,a self-confessed white ...
Revealed: Gunman In Christchurch Shooting Planned To Kill Many Silverbird TV:
The sentence hearing of the man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 revealed that he had plans to target a third mosque and kill many people.
New Zealand Mosque Shooter Arrives In Christchurch For Sentencing Today News Rangers:
LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The suspected white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year, a massacre that prompted a global campaign to stamp out online hate, arrived in Christchurch on Sunday ahead of sentencing hearings.


