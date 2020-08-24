Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Survivors face New Zealand mosque attack gunman in court
Today
- The man who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 is facing survivors as sentencing takes place.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
TV360 Nigeria:
Brenton Tarrant, the man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019, has faced his surviving victims and relatives of the deceased in court.
Lagos Television:
The Australian man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 meticulously planned his shooting rampage to maximise casualties, a prosecutor said at the start of sentencing hearings on Monday. Brenton Tarrant,a self-confessed white ...
Silverbird TV:
The sentence hearing of the man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 revealed that he had plans to target a third mosque and kill many people.
News Rangers:
LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The suspected white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year, a massacre that prompted a global campaign to stamp out online hate, arrived in Christchurch on Sunday ahead of sentencing hearings.
More Picks
1
Stop Blaming Buhari for High Cost of Food Items, Governor Badaru Tells Nigerians -
Affairs TV,
53 mins ago
2
ASO ROCK WATCH: Inside Buhari’s 35 acclaimed achievements. Two other talking points -
Ripples,
55 mins ago
3
Ondo 2020: PDP seeks arrest of Kekemeke over violence threat -
The Nation,
2 hours ago
4
WAEC leaked papers: Council blames School supervisors -
News Wire NGR,
2 hours ago
5
Pompeo, Netanyahu Hopeful More Arab States Will Forge Israel Ties -
Channels Television,
2 hours ago
6
Nigeria’s Economy Shrinks By 6.10% In Q2 -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
7
DSS vs IPOB: Fani-Kayode Lashes Out At Buhari's Govt Over Enugu Clash -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
8
Daddy Freeze mock Nigerian men with photo of PM Boris Johnson carrying his baby -
Naija on Point,
2 hours ago
9
“You are Enabling Harassment and Abuse”- Nigerians to Lala Akindoju Over Laycon x Erica Drama -
Olisa TV,
2 hours ago
10
Why OBJ Has Refused To Forgive BURUJI KASHAMU Even In Death -
City People Magazine,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...