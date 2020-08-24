Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian students criticise ASUU after the union's chairman asked for their cooperation
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian students have hit out at ASUU after the union vowed to continue its ongoing strike action and begged Nigerian students for their support.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

ASUU: Varsities are rotting... our demands are in students The Cable:
ASUU has sought the support of students, saying its protracted tussle with the federal governement is only in their best interest.
Calm back in UNILAG – ASUU The Nation:
By Damola Kola-Dare The Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) UNILAG chapter Dr Dele Ashiru has stated calm has been restored to the institution with the emergence of Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as new Ag.VC. Speaking to reporters in front ...
Strike: ASUU Chairman Asks Nigerian Students For Their Cooperation My Celebrity & I:
This was announced via Twitter handle… “Students who are our children and partners in progress should show understanding, what we are asking from the government are in their interest and the interest of the nation, good hostel accommodation, good ...
Universities are rotting… our demands are in students’ interest -ASUU Nigerian Eye:
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called for the support of students, saying its protracted tussle with the federal government is only in their interest.
“We Want To Resume” – Nigerian Students Reacts As ASUU Chairman’s Request For Their Cooperation Gbextra Online Portal:
Nigerian Students Reacts As ASUU Chairman’s Request For Their Cooperation. Nigerian students has reacted following the ASUU Chairman’s request for their understanding and cooperation, after the [...]
Nigerian students blast ASUU after union president requested for their support Within Nigeria:
Following the declaration of ASUU to continue its ongoing strike action and appeal made to students for support, Nigerian students have blasted the union (ASUU) over his stance.
ASUU Chairman asks Nigerian Students for Their Corporation Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Students who are our children and partners in progress should show understanding, what we are asking from the government are in their interest and the interest of the nation, good hostel accommodation, good classroom blocks that can engender ...
The Situation Between ASUU And The Federal Government Affects Only The Students – Don Jazzy Gidi Feed:
The Academic Staff Union of Universities has vowed to sustain its ongoing strike action until the Federal Government addresses all its demands. The President, ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, stated this at the University of Port Harcourt on Saturday ...
Nigerian Students Lashes Out At ASUU After Union Chairman Asked For Their Cooperation Tori News:
ASUU said the strike will continue until the Federal Government addresses all its demands.


   More Picks
1 UNILAG crisis: SSANU asks FG to review membership of panel - The Nation, 43 mins ago
2 COVID-19: Diri directs resumption for level 1-12 civil servants in Bayelsa - Vanguard News, 54 mins ago
3 As Burkina Faso grapples with COVID-19, new UN data reveals ‘alarming deterioration’ in food security - The Cheer News, 54 mins ago
4 I did not sponsor Bill seeking more powers for AGF over EFCC- Senator Musa - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Mailafia snubs police invitation - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
6 El-Rufai welcomes Sultan, says peaceful coexistence, a priority in Kaduna state - News Diary Online, 48 mins ago
7 COVID-19: Poly Ibadan directs staff to resume three months after closure - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Access Bank Boss, Herbert Wigwe Speaks - Ofofo, 4 hours ago
9 Monarch-elect arraigned in court for perjury - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
10 Bayelsa: Diri’s appeal receives increased boost as opposition party plunges into crisis - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info