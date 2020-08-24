Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Nigerian students criticise ASUU after the union's chairman asked for their cooperation
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerian students have hit out at ASUU after the union vowed to continue its ongoing strike action and begged Nigerian students for their support.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
ASUU has sought the support of students, saying its protracted tussle with the federal governement is only in their best interest.
The Nation:
By Damola Kola-Dare The Chairman of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) UNILAG chapter Dr Dele Ashiru has stated calm has been restored to the institution with the emergence of Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as new Ag.VC. Speaking to reporters in front ...
My Celebrity & I:
This was announced via Twitter handle… “Students who are our children and partners in progress should show understanding, what we are asking from the government are in their interest and the interest of the nation, good hostel accommodation, good ...
Nigerian Eye:
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called for the support of students, saying its protracted tussle with the federal government is only in their interest.
Gbextra Online Portal:
Nigerian Students Reacts As ASUU Chairman’s Request For Their Cooperation. Nigerian students has reacted following the ASUU Chairman’s request for their understanding and cooperation, after the [...]
Within Nigeria:
Following the declaration of ASUU to continue its ongoing strike action and appeal made to students for support, Nigerian students have blasted the union (ASUU) over his stance.
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Students who are our children and partners in progress should show understanding, what we are asking from the government are in their interest and the interest of the nation, good hostel accommodation, good classroom blocks that can engender ...
Gidi Feed:
The Academic Staff Union of Universities has vowed to sustain its ongoing strike action until the Federal Government addresses all its demands. The President, ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, stated this at the University of Port Harcourt on Saturday ...
Tori News:
ASUU said the strike will continue until the Federal Government addresses all its demands.
More Picks
1
UNILAG crisis: SSANU asks FG to review membership of panel -
The Nation,
43 mins ago
2
COVID-19: Diri directs resumption for level 1-12 civil servants in Bayelsa -
Vanguard News,
54 mins ago
3
As Burkina Faso grapples with COVID-19, new UN data reveals ‘alarming deterioration’ in food security -
The Cheer News,
54 mins ago
4
I did not sponsor Bill seeking more powers for AGF over EFCC- Senator Musa -
The Nation,
1 hour ago
5
Mailafia snubs police invitation -
Ripples Nigeria,
1 hour ago
6
El-Rufai welcomes Sultan, says peaceful coexistence, a priority in Kaduna state -
News Diary Online,
48 mins ago
7
COVID-19: Poly Ibadan directs staff to resume three months after closure -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
4 hours ago
8
Access Bank Boss, Herbert Wigwe Speaks -
Ofofo,
4 hours ago
9
Monarch-elect arraigned in court for perjury -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
10
Bayelsa: Diri’s appeal receives increased boost as opposition party plunges into crisis -
Daily Times,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...