World's largest ovarian tumour weighing 110lbs and as heavy as 15-year-old boy removed from 52-year-old woman in India (Photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The world's largest ovarian tumour has been removed from a woman in India. The tumor, weighing 110lbs and as heavy as a 15-year-old boy was removed from a 52-year-old woman at the private Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi. The woman, who did not ...

5 hours ago
Indian Doctors Remove 'World's Largest Ovarian Tumour' Weighing 50kg From Woman
The 52-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous, had complained about her weight ballooning, unaware of the giant growth on her ovary.
World's Largest Ovarian Tumour Weighing 110lbs And As Heavy As 15-Year-Old Boy Removed From 52-Year-Old Woman In India
The world's largest ovarian tumour weighing 110lbs has been removed from a woman in India


