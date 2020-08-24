News at a Glance

Ghanaian Artist, Shatta Wale is Gifted a Brand New BMW Worth $158,000 (Video) News of Africa - The Ghanaian Singer, Songwriter and Actor is the new owner of a 2020 BMW 7 series which is estimated to worth almost $158,000 (GHC 913,695) and a whopping 58.460,000 if converted to naira.



