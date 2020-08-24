Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Women get all the sympathy in the world, followed by animals - UK-based Nigerian lecturer
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - UK-based Nigerian lecturer, Dipo Awojide has shared his thoughts about men not getting sympathy while they are hurting. According to Dipo, women get all the sympathy in the world followed by animals.

4 hours ago
