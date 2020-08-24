Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Death is better than being a single lady in Nigeria – Rapper Tipsy Enupo
FL Vibe
- Death is better than being a single lady in Nigeria – Rapper Tipsy Enupo Nigerian rapper Tipsy Enupo has lamented over how single ladies are treated in the country. According to Tipsy, it has gotten to...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian rapper, Tipsy Enupo has lamented over how single ladies are treated in the country. According to Tipsy, it has gotten to the point where death is better than being single in Nigeria because there are a bunch of backward people in the country.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Nigerian young female rapper, Tipsy Enupo has declared that it is better to die than to be a single lady in Nigeria. The rapper laments over how single ladies are treated ...
Information Nigeria:
Nigerian rapper, Yewande Abiodun, known professionally as Tipsy Enupo, has bemoaned the kind of treatment meted out to single ladies living in Nigeria. Taking to her Instagram story in the early hours of Monday, the ‘O Wunmi’ crooner rants about gender ...
The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian rapper, Tipsy Enupo has stated that is better to die than being a single lady in Nigeria. While lamenting over how single ladies are treated in the country, Tipsy wrote that it has gotten to the point where death is better than being single in ...
360Nobs.com:
Nigerian rapper Tipsy Enupo has lamented over how single ladies are treated in the country. According to Tipsy, it has gotten to the point where death is better than being single in Nigeria because there are a bunch of backward people in the country.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog It’s better to die than being a single lady in Nigeria – Tipsy Enupo Nigerian rapper, Tipsy Enupo has stated that is better to die than being a single lady in Nigeria. While lamenting Read More >> It’s better to die than ...
Instablog 9ja:
Death is better than being a single lady in Nigeria — Rapper Tipsy Enupo
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog It’s better to die than being a single lady in Nigeria – Tipsy Enupo Nigerian rapper, Tipsy Enupo has stated that is better to die than being a single lady in Nigeria. While lamenting over how single ladies are treated in ...
Nesco Media:
Nigerian rapper Tipsy Enupo has taken to Instagram to cry out over how single ladies are treated in the country.
Naija on Point:
Tipsy Enupo Popular Nigerian rapper, Tipsy Enupo has said that is better to die than being a single lady in Nigeria. While lamenting over how…
Tori News:
The rapper said death is better than being single in the country as many discriminate against single ladies.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian rapper, Tipsy has criticized some landlords in the way they treat single ladies doing well for themselves.
