Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer at a back-to-school charity in Los Angeles
News photo Monte Oz Live  - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan volunteered at a Los Angeles back-to-school charity event The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who bought a property in the celebrity hotspot of Santa Barbara for a reported £11 million, were pictured both wearing face ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Stop Blaming Buhari for High Cost of Food Items, Governor Badaru Tells Nigerians - Affairs TV, 54 mins ago
2 ASO ROCK WATCH: Inside Buhari’s 35 acclaimed achievements. Two other talking points - Ripples, 57 mins ago
3 Ondo 2020: PDP seeks arrest of Kekemeke over violence threat - The Nation, 2 hours ago
4 WAEC leaked papers: Council blames School supervisors - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
5 Pompeo, Netanyahu Hopeful More Arab States Will Forge Israel Ties - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s Economy Shrinks By 6.10% In Q2 - Tori News, 2 hours ago
7 DSS vs IPOB: Fani-Kayode Lashes Out At Buhari's Govt Over Enugu Clash - Tori News, 2 hours ago
8 Daddy Freeze mock Nigerian men with photo of PM Boris Johnson carrying his baby - Naija on Point, 2 hours ago
9 “You are Enabling Harassment and Abuse”- Nigerians to Lala Akindoju Over Laycon x Erica Drama - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
10 Why OBJ Has Refused To Forgive BURUJI KASHAMU Even In Death - City People Magazine, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info