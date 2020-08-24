Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Angry reactions trail killing of IPOB members in Enugu
Vanguard News
- By Chidi Nkwopara - Owerri
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has directed members to stop holding any meeting in Enugu for the meantime following the attack on them last Sunday at Emene, Enugu State. The spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful who announced this ...
Signal:
A patrol team of the Department of State Security (DSS) was attacked in Enugu state on Sunday by members of..
Naija News:
The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed sadness over the killings of IPOB members in Emene, Enugu State, southeast Nigeria. Naija News understands that officials of the Department of State Services ( ...
Edujandon:
Angry reactions have started trailing the reported killing of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Enugu. All the respondents, who spoke to Vanguard in Owerri, were unanimous in their belief that the dead were first Ndigbo before being ...
Kevid:
At least two operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) were killed, on Sunday, allegedly by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).The secessionist group in a statement also said 21 of its members were killed by security ...
Nigeria Breaking News:
The Department of State Services (DSS) has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of killing two of its operatives in Enugu state.
Mojidelano:
Department of State Security (DSS) has said that a patrol team of the agency was attacked in Enugu state on Sunday by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya said this in a statement, adding that the Service ...
Tori News:
The Department of State Services has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra of killing two of its operatives in Enugu state.
More Picks
1
UNILAG crisis: SSANU asks FG to review membership of panel -
The Nation,
44 mins ago
2
COVID-19: Diri directs resumption for level 1-12 civil servants in Bayelsa -
Vanguard News,
56 mins ago
3
As Burkina Faso grapples with COVID-19, new UN data reveals ‘alarming deterioration’ in food security -
The Cheer News,
56 mins ago
4
I did not sponsor Bill seeking more powers for AGF over EFCC- Senator Musa -
The Nation,
1 hour ago
5
Mailafia snubs police invitation -
Ripples Nigeria,
1 hour ago
6
El-Rufai welcomes Sultan, says peaceful coexistence, a priority in Kaduna state -
News Diary Online,
50 mins ago
7
COVID-19: Poly Ibadan directs staff to resume three months after closure -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
4 hours ago
8
Access Bank Boss, Herbert Wigwe Speaks -
Ofofo,
4 hours ago
9
Monarch-elect arraigned in court for perjury -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
10
Bayelsa: Diri’s appeal receives increased boost as opposition party plunges into crisis -
Daily Times,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...