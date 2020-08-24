Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Angry reactions trail killing of IPOB members in Enugu
News photo Vanguard News  - By Chidi Nkwopara - Owerri

5 hours ago
No Meeting In Enugu For Now, We Will Retaliate — IPOB Naija Loaded:
The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has directed members to stop holding any meeting in Enugu for the meantime following the attack on them last Sunday at Emene, Enugu State. The spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful who announced this ...
IPOB Attacked Our Patrol Team in Enugu, Killed Two of Our Officers – DSS Signal:
A patrol team of the Department of State Security (DSS) was attacked in Enugu state on Sunday by members of..
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Explodes Over Death Of IPOB Members In Enugu, Orders Revenge Naija News:
The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed sadness over the killings of IPOB members in Emene, Enugu State, southeast Nigeria. Naija News understands that officials of the Department of State Services ( ...
Angry reactions trail killing of IPOB members in Enugu Edujandon:
Angry reactions have started trailing the reported killing of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Enugu. All the respondents, who spoke to Vanguard in Owerri, were unanimous in their belief that the dead were first Ndigbo before being ...
Kevid:
At least two operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) were killed, on Sunday, allegedly by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).The secessionist group in a statement also said 21 of its members were killed by security ...
DSS: IPOB Killed Two Of Our Operatives In Enugu Nigeria Breaking News:
The Department of State Services (DSS) has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of killing two of its operatives in Enugu state.
IPOB Attacked Patrol Team In Enugu, Killed Two Officers – DSS Mojidelano:
Department of State Security (DSS) has said that a patrol team of the agency was attacked in Enugu state on Sunday by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya said this in a statement, adding that the Service ...
UPDATE: IPOB Killed Two Of Our Operatives In Enugu - DSS Alleges Tori News:
The Department of State Services has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra of killing two of its operatives in Enugu state.


