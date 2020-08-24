News at a Glance

“You are Enabling Harassment and Abuse”- Nigerians to Lala Akindoju Over Laycon x Erica Drama Olisa TV - Lala Akindoju is catching a lot of flak after her shocking tweets defending Big Brother Naija housemate Laycon who has been slandering Erica for daring to reject his sexual advances.



News Credibility Score: 61%



