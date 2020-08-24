Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Shatta Wale receives brand new 2020 BMW as gift (WATCH)
Pulse Nigeria
- Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has been showered with an expensive gift.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Congratulations are in order for singer Shatta Wale has he was recently gifted a brand new 2020 BMW as a gift. The singer who is a car lover showed off his brand new gift which is now the newest member of his luxurious car collection.
News of Africa:
The Ghanaian Singer, Songwriter and Actor is the new owner of a 2020 BMW 7 series which is estimated to worth almost $158,000 (GHC 913,695) and a whopping 58.460,000 if converted to naira.
Eco City Reporters:
Shatta Wale appeared more in scenes far above Wizkid in their respective music videos with Beyonce. Today, Wizkid’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ song with Beyonce got released. The music visual since it’s release is bagging a whole lot of streams.
