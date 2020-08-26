Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why OBJ Has Refused To Forgive BURUJI KASHAMU Even In Death
City People Magazine  - Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo rattled everyone a few days back when he wrote a controversial tribute on Senator Buruji Kashamu who represented Ogun East Senatorial District in the 8th…

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

Nigerian Pilot:
There were mixed commentaries when Senator Buruji Kashamu died on Saturday, August 8 as a result of complications caused by COVID-19 at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Lagos. It’s unfortunate that Nigeria has so far recorded about 50, 000 ...


   More Picks
1 Brazilian gospel singer turned MP is charged with 'murdering her husband with help from at least 10' of their 55 children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Festus Keyamo gives reasons why Buhari govt failed - Nigeria Breaking News, 3 hours ago
3 Outrage as Texas cops interrogate Black man at ATM and ask him to prove his credit cards are his (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 CAMA: Niger Delta Youths Condemn And Reject Amended Act - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
5 'Femi Fani-Kayode sent his aide to threaten me and also promised to get me sacked' - Journalist, Eyo Charles shares his own side of the story - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 "We aren't imagining racism. We live it everyday" Gabrielle Union shares a woman's narration of her experience with racism - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 US Air Force tests ‘flying car’ that uses 18 independent rotors and doesn’t require pilot’s license - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
8 Hurricane Laura could ‘turbo-charge’ into 115mph Category 3 storm before hitting Texas and Louisiana - The Street Journal, 9 hours ago
9 252 New COVID-19 Cases, 707 Discharged And 3 Deaths On August 25, 2020 - Abuja Press, 8 hours ago
10 People Are Divided Over a Supreme Court Decision that Voids the Igbo Native Law that Disinherits Female Children - Bella Naija, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info