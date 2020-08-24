Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prostitutes Beat Evangelist To Coma For Preaching In Their Premises In Lagos
News photo Tori News  - Some hookers have reportedly descended heavily on an evangelist for preaching to them in Lagos.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Pastor Beaten To Coma By Prostitutes For Preaching In Their Premises In Lagos Uju Edochie's Blog:
A group of prostitutes have reportedly beaten a man of God to coma for daring to preach in front of their premises in Lagos.Read the full report byNigerian Defenderbelow: When Evangelist Mathew of a popular church in Ejigbo, Lagos, decided to carry out ...
Prostitutes Beat Evangelist To Coma For Preaching In Their Premises In Lagos Jkcyno's Blog:
When Evangelist Mathew of a popular church in Ejigbo, Lagos, decided to carry out the great Biblical injuction that says: “Therefore, go and preach to all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and ...
Prostitutes reportedly beat evangelist to coma for preaching to them The Dabigal Blog:
A group of prostitutes in the Ejigbo Axis of Lagos reportedly descended on an evangelist who stormed their brothel to preach repentance to them.
Prostitutes reportedly beat evangelist to coma for preaching to them Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Prostitutes reportedly beat evangelist to coma for preaching to them A group of prostitutes in the Ejigbo Axis of Lagos reportedly descended on an evangelist who stormed their brothel to Read More >> Prostitutes reportedly ...
Prostitutes Beat Pastor to coma in Lagos Sahara Weekly Magazine:
The days are indeed evil. Or how would you describe a scenario when prostitutes decided to beat a popular clergy to stupor simply for preaching the gospel.When Evangelist Mathew of a popular church in Ejigbo, Lagos, decided to carry out the great ...
Prostitutes reportedly beat evangelist to coma for preaching to them Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Prostitutes reportedly beat evangelist to coma for preaching to them A group of prostitutes in the Ejigbo Axis of Lagos reportedly descended on an evangelist who stormed their brothel to preach repentance to them.
Prostitutes Beat Evangelist To Coma For Preaching In Their Premises In Lagos Online Nigeria:
The preacher after being beaten by the prostitutes A group of prostitutes have reportedly beaten a man of God to coma for daring to preach in front of their premises in Lagos. Read the full report by Nigerian Defender below: When Evangelist Mathew of a ...
Prostitutes Beat Evangelist To Coma For Preaching To Them In Lagos Skytrend News:
Some hookers have reportedly descended heavily on an evangelist for preaching to them in Lagos. A group of prostitutes have reportedly beaten a man of God to coma for daring to preach in front of their premises in Lagos. Read the full report by ...
Prostitutes Beat Evangelist To Coma For Preaching In Their Premises In Lagos Naija on Point:
The preacher after being beaten by the prostitutes   A group of prostitutes have reportedly beaten a man of God to coma for daring to…


   More Picks
1 UNILAG crisis: SSANU asks FG to review membership of panel - The Nation, 46 mins ago
2 COVID-19: Diri directs resumption for level 1-12 civil servants in Bayelsa - Vanguard News, 57 mins ago
3 As Burkina Faso grapples with COVID-19, new UN data reveals ‘alarming deterioration’ in food security - The Cheer News, 58 mins ago
4 I did not sponsor Bill seeking more powers for AGF over EFCC- Senator Musa - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Mailafia snubs police invitation - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
6 El-Rufai welcomes Sultan, says peaceful coexistence, a priority in Kaduna state - News Diary Online, 52 mins ago
7 COVID-19: Poly Ibadan directs staff to resume three months after closure - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Access Bank Boss, Herbert Wigwe Speaks - Ofofo, 4 hours ago
9 Monarch-elect arraigned in court for perjury - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
10 Bayelsa: Diri’s appeal receives increased boost as opposition party plunges into crisis - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info