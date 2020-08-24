Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Prostitutes Beat Evangelist To Coma For Preaching In Their Premises In Lagos
Tori News
- Some hookers have reportedly descended heavily on an evangelist for preaching to them in Lagos.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Uju Edochie's Blog:
A group of prostitutes have reportedly beaten a man of God to coma for daring to preach in front of their premises in Lagos.Read the full report byNigerian Defenderbelow: When Evangelist Mathew of a popular church in Ejigbo, Lagos, decided to carry out ...
Jkcyno's Blog:
When Evangelist Mathew of a popular church in Ejigbo, Lagos, decided to carry out the great Biblical injuction that says: “Therefore, go and preach to all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and ...
The Dabigal Blog:
A group of prostitutes in the Ejigbo Axis of Lagos reportedly descended on an evangelist who stormed their brothel to preach repentance to them.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Prostitutes reportedly beat evangelist to coma for preaching to them A group of prostitutes in the Ejigbo Axis of Lagos reportedly descended on an evangelist who stormed their brothel to Read More >> Prostitutes reportedly ...
Sahara Weekly Magazine:
The days are indeed evil. Or how would you describe a scenario when prostitutes decided to beat a popular clergy to stupor simply for preaching the gospel.When Evangelist Mathew of a popular church in Ejigbo, Lagos, decided to carry out the great ...
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Prostitutes reportedly beat evangelist to coma for preaching to them A group of prostitutes in the Ejigbo Axis of Lagos reportedly descended on an evangelist who stormed their brothel to preach repentance to them.
Online Nigeria:
The preacher after being beaten by the prostitutes A group of prostitutes have reportedly beaten a man of God to coma for daring to preach in front of their premises in Lagos. Read the full report by Nigerian Defender below: When Evangelist Mathew of a ...
Skytrend News:
Some hookers have reportedly descended heavily on an evangelist for preaching to them in Lagos. A group of prostitutes have reportedly beaten a man of God to coma for daring to preach in front of their premises in Lagos. Read the full report by ...
Naija on Point:
The preacher after being beaten by the prostitutes A group of prostitutes have reportedly beaten a man of God to coma for daring to…
More Picks
1
UNILAG crisis: SSANU asks FG to review membership of panel -
The Nation,
46 mins ago
2
COVID-19: Diri directs resumption for level 1-12 civil servants in Bayelsa -
Vanguard News,
57 mins ago
3
As Burkina Faso grapples with COVID-19, new UN data reveals ‘alarming deterioration’ in food security -
The Cheer News,
58 mins ago
4
I did not sponsor Bill seeking more powers for AGF over EFCC- Senator Musa -
The Nation,
1 hour ago
5
Mailafia snubs police invitation -
Ripples Nigeria,
1 hour ago
6
El-Rufai welcomes Sultan, says peaceful coexistence, a priority in Kaduna state -
News Diary Online,
52 mins ago
7
COVID-19: Poly Ibadan directs staff to resume three months after closure -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
4 hours ago
8
Access Bank Boss, Herbert Wigwe Speaks -
Ofofo,
4 hours ago
9
Monarch-elect arraigned in court for perjury -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
10
Bayelsa: Diri’s appeal receives increased boost as opposition party plunges into crisis -
Daily Times,
4 hours ago
