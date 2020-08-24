News at a Glance

Farooq Kperogi: El-Rufai’s Humiliation and Mamman Daura’s Curious London Trip News Wire NGR - Estimated Reading Time: 6The rescission of the invitation extended to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to speak at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as a consequence of sustained social media pressures from people who are discomfited ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



