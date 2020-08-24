Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Monarch-elect arraigned in court for perjury
News photo The Guardian  - The Igwe-elect of Ogugu community in Awgu local government, Chief Emmanuel Ogbonna was on Wednesday arraigned at the Enugu South Magistrate Court for perjury.

2 hours ago
Police arraign Enugu monarch for perjury The Punch:
Raphael Ede, Enugu The Enugu State Police Command on Monday arraigned the traditional ruler-elect of Ogugu community in the Awgu Local Government Area of the state, Emmanuel Ogbonna, before an E...


1 FG releases ₦614.92bn pensioners fund - The Nation, 1 hour ago
2 COVID-19: Poly Ibadan directs staff to resume three months after closure - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Access Bank Boss, Herbert Wigwe Speaks - Ofofo, 2 hours ago
4 Court Remands 9 Men For Attempted Murder In Kano - DNL Legal and Style, 2 hours ago
5 Lagos govt issues guidelines for reopening of cinemas, hotels & bars amid COVID-19 pandemic - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 Monarch-elect arraigned in court for perjury - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Nigeria to become Africa’s largest producer of Avocado by 2030- Obasanjo - TVC News, 2 hours ago
8 Bayelsa: Diri’s appeal receives increased boost as opposition party plunges into crisis - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
9 Suspected armed robbers shoot middle-aged man in Ibadan - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 FG To Build New Refinery In Rivers State - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
