Police Arraign Man For Breaking Into Shop, Stealing Clothes Worth N150,000 The Next Edition - A 22-year-old man, Oluwaseun Aliu, has been arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, charged with breaking into a shop to steal clothes worth N150,000. The unemployed man, who resides at Alagbado, Lagos, was arraigned on Monday, on a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%